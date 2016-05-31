LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE LUX [DIGITAL TV WITH DUAL VIEW, PANORAMIC ROOF] Auto

Accessories

Full Land Rover Service History,20inch Alloy Wheels (Style 6),Panoramic Glass Roof,Digital TV,Dual View Touch Screen,Surround View Camera,Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Reverse Camera,Park Assist,Euro Satellite Navigation,Privacy Glass,Heated Steering Wheel ,Heated Front Seats,Front Memory Seats,Key-Less Entry and Go,Bluetooth,DAB Radio,Fuji White With Tan/ Espresso/ Ivory Premium Leather Extended, Full Land Rover Service History, Panoramic Roof, 20inch Alloy Wheels (Style 6), Digital TV, Dual View Screen, Euro Satellite Navigation, Surround View Camera, Park Assist, Meridian Surround Sound System, Heated Steering Wheels, Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Reverse Camera, Key-Less Entry and Go, Privacy Glass, Front Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Mirrors, Lumbar Support, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Hill Descent Control (HDC), USB/ AUX Connectivity, Ambient Lighting, Heated Windscreen, Xenon Headlamps, Voice Command, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance, HP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint and Interior Protection Available, Part Exchange Welcome, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicles.