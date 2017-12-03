LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige AWD 5d 2012

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Beautiful Range Rover Evoque Prestige, Finished In A Fantastic Colour Combination Of Metallic Black With Black Prestige Oxford Leather Interior, This Vehicle Is Complimented By A Full Land Rover Service History, Huge Specification Includes: Glass Panoramic Roof With Electric Blind, HDD Premium Navigation System, Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, Dynamic Route Guidance, Meridian Sound System, Climate Control, Electric Heated Seats With Memory Function, Electric Folding Mirrors, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Hands Free Bluetooth, Keyless Start, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Wheels, Paddle Shift, Part Exchange Welcome, Debit/Credit Cards Accepted, Please Call A Member Of The Sales Team For More Information, VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE.