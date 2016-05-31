loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45532 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: RED

**FINANCE AVAILABLE** All of our vehicles come with an RAC approved 82 point pre delivery inspection and 6 months RAC Warranty as standard which can be extended up to 1 year. Next MOT due 28/10/2017. Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen. Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Aid, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Prestige Oxford Leather, Upholstery Leather, Power Socket - Front, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Heated Rear Screen, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, DAB Radio, Cup Holder, Cruise Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Sun Visor, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Steering Wheel Leather, Speakers - Ten, Seats Split Rear, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Climate Control, Centre Console, Electronic Stability Programme, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Central Door Locking - Remote, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Driver, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, Armrest - Rear, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Tailgate Window , Tyre Repair Kit, Third Brake Light, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point , Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Rear

  • Ad ID
    419110
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45532 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Integrity Vehicle Sales
Brentwood, CM133TA, Essex
United Kingdom

