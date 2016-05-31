loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49411 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Park assist system, Rear parking aid, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 16 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Finished in Indus Silver with Ebony leather seats, This EVOQUE looks great and Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!

  • Ad ID
    417877
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49411 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
£23,000

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

