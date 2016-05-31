loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto [Lux Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto [Lux Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41419 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Indus Silver

1 Owner, Luxury Pack, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Dual Screen, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Front Park Distance Control, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Surround Camera, Powered Tailgate, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Ambience Lighting, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 19", DAB Radio, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    402723
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41419 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

