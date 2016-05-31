loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27000 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Audio Connectivity System, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony leather interior, Fitted with some great equipment including 19inch 10 spoke sparkle Silver Alloys, Bi-Xenon headlamps and a Fixed panoramic roof.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401513
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£24,500

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!