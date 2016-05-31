loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49100 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver

Range Rover Evoque, high specification includes, Front and rear parking sensors alongside a reversing camera. Automatic headlights and windscreen wipers. Touch screen Navigation, Bluetooth phone prep, DAB digital radio with upgraded Meridian sound system, 2 USB ports and an AUX point. Black leather seats with Heated electric front seats and drivers side memory. Climate control and an ambient lighting package. Panoramic roof. Electric open/closing tailgate. Voice command activated controls. Price includes 6 months warranty.

  • Ad ID
    406050
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£19,950

Mike Harding Land Rover
Bovey Tracey, TQ139DS, Devon
United Kingdom

