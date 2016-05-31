loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 5d 190 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 5d 190 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 71546 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE

Full Vehicle & Engine Service, New Mot, 6 Months Extendable Warranty, No Deposit Finance Available, Trade Prices On Future Services, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Third Brake Light, Hill Holder, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Tyre Repair Kit, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, DAB Radio, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Cruise Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Speakers - Ten, Centre Console, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Gear Knob Leather, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Sun Visor, Armrest - Rear, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Seats Split Rear, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Power Socket - Front, Upholstery Leather, Climate Control, Tailgate Window

  • Ad ID
    420720
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71546 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£16,978

Cavectra Centre
Grays, RM175YB, Essex
United Kingdom

