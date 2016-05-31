LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Prestige 3dr Auto [Lux Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Prestige 3dr Auto [Lux Pack] Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64809 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,DVD Player,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Self Park,Privacy Glass,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Push Button Boot,Start/Stop Button,Sunroof
CarShop Cardiff
CF118TT
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017