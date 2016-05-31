loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 3d 190 BHP NAV

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 3d 190 BHP NAV Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK

BALCK WITH EBONY BLACK FULL LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, COTRAST PAINTED ROOF, PRIVACY GLASS, BOTANICAL ALUMINIUM CENTRE CONSOLE, SIDE STEPS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, STYLE 504 ALLOYS, Top of the range Evoque. Please call the showroom on 01535 656571 prior to travelling. Car Due Wednesday 22/11.

  • Ad ID
    402703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£18,480

Airedale Motor Company
Bradford, BD206RH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

