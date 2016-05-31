loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 3d 190 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 3d 190 BHP Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Met Santorini Black with Black roof & Black full premium leather, high specification with many cost options- 360 degree Surround Camera System with towing assist, 20 inch style 6 alloys, blind spot monitor, power operated tailgate, privacy glass, heated steering wheel, colour keyed body, premium overcast. Plus standard high model PRESTIGE spec of Sat Nav, Meridian Premium hi-fi, iPod & Media inputs, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Telephone, heated & memory adjustable electric seats, brushed aluminum finish, xenon & LED Signature lights, park assist & rear view camera, black roof bars, cruise plus more++ Only 57,000 miles from new previously supplied by ourselves with service history, serviced before sale & lovely throughout CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), 8inch High Resolution Dual View Touch Screen, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Automatic Headlamps with High Beam Assist, Botanical Aluminium Centre Console And IP Finisher, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lamps, Gear Knob Leather, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Lux Pack, Metallic Paint, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Assist, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Carpet Mats, Premium Metallic (Prestige), Privacy Glass, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420697
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£22,500

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!