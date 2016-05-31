LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE 3d 190 BHP

Accessories

Met Santorini Black with Black roof & Black full premium leather, high specification with many cost options- 360 degree Surround Camera System with towing assist, 20 inch style 6 alloys, blind spot monitor, power operated tailgate, privacy glass, heated steering wheel, colour keyed body, premium overcast. Plus standard high model PRESTIGE spec of Sat Nav, Meridian Premium hi-fi, iPod & Media inputs, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Telephone, heated & memory adjustable electric seats, brushed aluminum finish, xenon & LED Signature lights, park assist & rear view camera, black roof bars, cruise plus more++ Only 57,000 miles from new previously supplied by ourselves with service history, serviced before sale & lovely throughout CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), 8inch High Resolution Dual View Touch Screen, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Automatic Headlamps with High Beam Assist, Botanical Aluminium Centre Console And IP Finisher, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lamps, Gear Knob Leather, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Lux Pack, Metallic Paint, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Assist, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Carpet Mats, Premium Metallic (Prestige), Privacy Glass, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support