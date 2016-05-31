LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC [PANORAMIC ROOF, 20inch ALLOY WHEELS] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC [PANORAMIC ROOF, 20inch ALLOY WHEELS] Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28800 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Full Service History,Panoramic Glass Roof,20inch Alloy Wheels (Style 6),Meridian Surround Sound,Euro Satellite Navigation,Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Reverse Camera,Dynamic Mode,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Bluetooth,DAB Radio,Dual Climate Control,Cruise Control,Santorini Black With Ebony And Pimento Contrast Leather, Full Service History, 20inch Alloy wheels, Panoramic Roof, Meridian Surround Sound System, Euro Satellite Navigation, Dynamic Drive Mode, Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Front Heated Seats, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Driver Memory Seat, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cornering Lamps, USB/ AUX Connectivity, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, Voice Command, Ambient Lighting, Lumbar Support, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Rain Sensing Windscreen, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Part Exchange Welcome and Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017