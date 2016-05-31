LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Lux Pack 20in Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Lux Pack 20in Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32832 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Park assist system, Rear parking aid, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 16 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,One of The Best Selling Premium SUV's In The Country! With Its Great Looks, Practical Features And Amazing Spec This Is not A Car To Miss
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017