LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Lux Pack 20in Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Lux Pack 20in Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32832 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Park assist system, Rear parking aid, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 16 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,One of The Best Selling Premium SUV's In The Country! With Its Great Looks, Practical Features And Amazing Spec This Is not A Car To Miss

  • Ad ID
    406993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32832 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Doves Volvo Horsham
Horsham, RH123PW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

