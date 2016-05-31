loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Grey, Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Adaptive Dynamic, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Voice Control, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Dynamic Grained Leather, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Global Opening for All Windows, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline. The Northwest??s No. 1 for used cars with over 1000 cars on site. Vehicles are HPI clear with warranted mileage & undergo a 120-point mechanical check. Expert buyers handpick the highest quality cars, which are price checked daily. Low rate finance, no deposit required, cash back & more for your part-exchange. Relaxed atmosphere with unbeatable customer service. Test-drives available. Drive away today! Call our contact team, or live chat on our website. Find us at the end of the M57/M58 near Switch Island on Dunnings Bridge Road opposite Sefton Retail Park (Satnav L30 6YW), or visit www.motorrange.co.uk. Open Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10-6pm, Save, Choose, Change at Motor Range!, 19,970

  • Ad ID
    411423
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£19,970

Motor Range
L306YW
United Kingdom

