LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Accessories

Special order Havana Brown/Grey pearl with Ebony Premium Leather, 1 Owner from New with Full Service History and Just Serviced! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind, 20" sport lux alloy wheels in black gloss finish(unmarked), Contrast roof and door mirrors - Santorini black, Rear view camera, Contrast stitching, Rubber mat set, Space saver spare wheel. DYNAMIC FEATURES:- Xenon headlights with LED signature lights, Front & rear park sensors, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + puddle lights, Dynamic body styling kit, Auto light & rain sensors, HDD Premium navigation, audio server & CD storage, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Dynamic route guidance, Audio Connectivity System, DAB Digital radio, USB connection, Meridian surround sound system, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Electric front seats with driver memory, Heated front seats, Auto climate control, Cruise control, Interior mood lighting + Much More! **THIS STUNNING EVOQUE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 12k, 19k, 29k and Just Serviced @ 35k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Michelin tyres : Freshly refurbished alloys : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.