LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC Automatic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43149 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, DAB Digital Radio, COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, Heated Front Seats, Isofix, Privacy Glass, USB and AUX, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Panoramic Glass Roof, Sat Nav, USB

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417946
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43149 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
