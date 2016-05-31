loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto [9]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto [9] Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52291 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney grey

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Reverse Parking Aid, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seat, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410263
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52291 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£24,498

Motor Depot Worksop
Worksop, S802QD, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!