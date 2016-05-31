loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (Lux Pack)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (Lux Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Barolo Black

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Parallel parking assist, Rear parking aid, Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor, Surround camera system with towing assist, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 17 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Our Range Rover Evoque has full service history and highly desirable optional equipment. Call us today to arrange your test drive.

  • Ad ID
    401501
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
£25,000

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

