LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (Lux Pack)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (Lux Pack) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Barolo Black
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Parallel parking assist, Rear parking aid, Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor, Surround camera system with towing assist, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 17 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Our Range Rover Evoque has full service history and highly desirable optional equipment. Call us today to arrange your test drive.
Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017