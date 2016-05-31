loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 5Dr Diesel Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 5Dr Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27554 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney Grey

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Heated windscreen, ABS, Terrain Response, Voice control system, Cruise control, Push button starter, Dynamic route guidance, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights...

  • Ad ID
    415946
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27554 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

