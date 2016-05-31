loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [Lux Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [Lux Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72744 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Pearlescent White

Satellite Navigation, Reversing Assist Camera, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Push Button Start, Auxiliary Power Socket, USB Functionality, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, Bi-Xenon Headlights, 20" Alloy Wheels, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic Gearbox, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seats, Isofix, Electric Windows Front And Rear, Front Foglights, Front Cup Holders, Multi function steering wheel, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Front & Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Walk around of this car is available

  • Ad ID
    412980
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72744 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
