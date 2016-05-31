LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34340 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Alloy Wheels 20", 1 Owner, Powered Tailgate, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Air Conditioning, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Keyless Start, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambient Lighting, Full Leather, DAB Radio, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Camera, Terrain Response, Voice Activation, Xenon Headlamps
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017