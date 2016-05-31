loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34340 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White

Alloy Wheels 20", 1 Owner, Powered Tailgate, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Air Conditioning, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Keyless Start, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambient Lighting, Full Leather, DAB Radio, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Camera, Terrain Response, Voice Activation, Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    414953
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34340 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

