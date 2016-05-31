LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (9) (Lux Pack) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (9) (Lux Pack) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20819 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Parallel parking assist, Rear parking aid, Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor, Surround camera system with towing assist, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 17 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony Perforated leather interior. Fitted with some great equipment including Panoramic roof, Digital TV and a surround camera system.
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017