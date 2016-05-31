loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 190 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 190 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK

EXCELLENT CONDITION AUTOMATIC DYNAMIC IN BLACK WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER SAT NAV PARKING SENSORS REVERSING CAMERA ONLY 2 OWNER WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Tailgate Window, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    420663
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£19,950

Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom

