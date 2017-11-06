loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Fiji White, (CAR 33) Absolutely stunning Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Auto in FIJI White with Black 20'' alloys & black contrast roof and badges - stunning car, Upgrades - Privacy Glass, contrast stitch ebony leather, 20'' gloss black alloys, 2 owners, Last serviced on 06/11/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Adaptive Dynamic, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Global Opening for All Windows, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Child locks & Isofix system, black leather heated sports seats. 5 seats, (CAR 33), Call 01257 450174 for details. Part exchange welcome, HP/PCP finance packages available, 20,640

  • Ad ID
    406974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£20,640

Deane Motors
Chorley, PR76ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom

