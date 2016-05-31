loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4WD Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4WD Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31733 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,20In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Panoramic Sunroof,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Tow Pack,Front Fog Lights,Heated Washer Jets,Driver/Passenger Electric Seat Lumbar Support,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Rear Spoiler,Electric Front/Driver Memory Seat Height Adjustment,DAB Radio,Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,825W Meridian Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Driver Air Bag Knee,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Front Screen,Hill Holder,Meridian Speakers,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419030
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31733 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Hayselden Skoda
Doncaster, DN58AN, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

