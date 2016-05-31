loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 3d 190 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 3d 190 BHP Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Metallic Black with Black full leather, high Dynamic specification with Sat Nav, reversing camera, Meridian Premium hi-fi, 20 inch wheels, electric adjustable & heated seats, Bluetooth, Media, privacy glass, rear spoiler, 6 speed box, Terrain response, Hill Descent, aluminum trim, heated screen, park assist & more. Only 48,000 miles in immaculate order CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,999

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!