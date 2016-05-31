loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC [20inch ALLOY WHEELS] Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC [20inch ALLOY WHEELS] Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

20inch Alloy Wheels (Style 6),Roof Rails,Full Service History,Euro Satellite Navigation,Meridian Surround Sound,Privacy Glass,Dynamic Mode,Heated Front Seats,DAB Radio,Bluetooth,Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Reverse Camera,Lumbar Support,Drivers Memory Seat,Mauritius Blue With Lunar/ Ivory Leather Extended, Full Service History, Roof Rails, 20inch Alloy Wheels (Style 6), Meridian Surround System, Euro Satellite Navigation System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Privacy Glass, Sport Edition, Ivory Headliner, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Lumbar Support, Driver Memory Seat, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Dynamic Drive Setting, Ambient Lighting, Cruise Control, Voice Control, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Heated Windscreen, Rain Sensor Windscreen, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Xenon Headlamps, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicles.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£22,999

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

