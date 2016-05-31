loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Special Edition Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Special Edition Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37219 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Rear view camera, Paint finish: metallic, Sports steering wheel, Front floor carpet mats, 'Say What You See' voice control, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Fixed panoramic roof, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421543
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37219 mi
  • Doors
    3
£29,989

Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom

