LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 55985 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Orkney Grey, Leather, Ebony full, 18'' alloy wheels, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, TECH Pack, Tinted glass, Ambient interior lighting, Fixed panoramic roof, HLDF touchscreen, Navigation Tech Pack, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Traction Ctrl & Hill Descent Ctrl, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Heated front seats, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Brunel', Front fog lamps, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Quartz Halogen headlights. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 20,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017