LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 33500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red

Firenze Red, Leather, Almond full, 18'' alloy wheels, Automatic headlights, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, TECH Pack, Tinted glass, Ambient interior lighting, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front seats, HLDF touchscreen, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Traction Ctrl & Hill Descent Ctrl, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Voice control, Double locking, Park Distance Control - front, Quartz Halogen headlights, Tailgate finisher - 'Brunel', Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Vehicle tilt sensor. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 21,440

  • Ad ID
    411203
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£21,440

Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

