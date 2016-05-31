loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 29294 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Loire Blue, Leather, Ebony full, HDD Navigation System, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Rear spoiler, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Leather steering wheel, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear park distance sensors, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Loadspace cover. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 21,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410234
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29294 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£21,990

Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

