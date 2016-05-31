LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43552 Engine Size: Ext Color: WHITE
60:40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: solid, Rear park distance sensors, USB connection, 'Say What You See' voice control, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017