LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, Leather, Ebony full, 18'' alloy wheels, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Ambient interior lighting, Efficient Driveline, Fixed panoramic roof, HLDF touchscreen, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Traction Ctrl & Hill Descent Ctrl, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Heated front seats, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Rear axle locking differential, Tailgate finisher - 'Brunel', Front fog lamps, 9-speed automatic transmission, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Vehicle tilt sensor, Adjustable steering column, Double locking, Quartz Halogen headlights, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 25,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017