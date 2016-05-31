loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65536 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Contrast roof - Black, 6-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, Front floor carpet mats, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    65536 mi
  • Doors
    5
£24,989

Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom

