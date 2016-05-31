loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24499 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BROWN

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Front fog lamps, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Terrain Response system, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear view camera, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Paint finish: metallic, Passive entry/push button start, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411380
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24499 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£25,490

Land Rover Basingstoke
Basingstoke, RG216YH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

