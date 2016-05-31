loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige LUX Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige LUX Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22621 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GOLD

8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Bi-xenon headlights, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (825W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, 19'' 'Style 12' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Analogue/digital television, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Paint finish: metallic, Navigation Lux Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Portable Audio Interface, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Chrome front door treadplates, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    417434
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22621 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£25,990

Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom

