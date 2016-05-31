loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68353 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Leather, Ivory premium, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, TECH Pack, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: solid, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Chrome front door treadplates, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401546
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68353 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,995

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!