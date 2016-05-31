LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68353 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Leather, Ivory premium, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, TECH Pack, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: solid, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Chrome front door treadplates, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake
Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017