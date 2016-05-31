LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Orkney Grey, Leather, Ebony premium, 19'' alloy wheels, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Rear view camera, Tinted glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Ambient interior lighting, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front seats, HLDF touchscreen, Memory mirrors, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Traction Ctrl & Hill Descent Ctrl, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Voice control, Double locking, Park Distance Control - front, Tailgate finisher - 'Atlas', 6-speed automatic transmission, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Automatic climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC). 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 51,980
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017