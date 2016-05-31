LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16865 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY
20'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Digital TV receiver, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Fixed panoramic roof, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Land Rover Lewes
Lewes, BN72DN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017