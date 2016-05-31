LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54254 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Orkney Grey, Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, 20'' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor, DualView touchscreen, HDD Navigation System, Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, Ambient interior lighting, Analogue/digital television, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front seats, Keyless entry, On-board television (front), Perforated grained leather seats, Proximity mirror camera, Daytime running lights, Navigation Lux Pack, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Meridian Surround Sound System, Park Assist, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Traction Ctrl & Hill Descent Ctrl, Bluetooth audio streaming, Memory mirrors, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Power fold heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Tailgate finisher - 'Black', Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), 6-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Remote central locking, Single CD player, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Auxiliary audio jack, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 25,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017