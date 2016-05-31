LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22233 Engine Size: Ext Color: Firenze Red
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Firenze Red Specification Includes Leather, Ebony/Pimento 'Oxford' perforated, Black Design Pack, Contrast roof - Black, HDD Premium Navigation system, Privacy glass, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Rear view camera, 9-speed automatic transmission, Power seats - driver 8x6, USB connection, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, Terrain Response system, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake
