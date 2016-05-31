LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39264 Engine Size: Ext Color: Fuji White
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Fuji White Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford', Contrast roof - Black, HDD Premium Navigation system, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 7' alloy wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, Terrain Response system, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags
