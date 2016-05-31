loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39264 Engine Size: Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Fuji White Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford', Contrast roof - Black, HDD Premium Navigation system, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 7' alloy wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, Terrain Response system, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405185
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39264 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£25,990

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!