LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Autobiography

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Autobiography Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5438 Engine Size: Ext Color: Scotia Grey
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Finished in Scotia Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ivory 'Autobiography', 20'' Alloy Wheels, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, HDD Premium Navigation system, Surround Camera System, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Mudflaps, Side steps, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Climate front seats, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, USB connection, Parking aid
Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017