LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Black, 1 owner, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Poor Condition, Tyre condition Good, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Digital Radio (DAB), Bluetooth Phone Connection, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Push Button Start/Stop, 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Grained Leather, Alarm, Metallic Paint, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Start Assist, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm). 5 seats, 18,995
Riverside Car Sales
Castleford, TS38BL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017