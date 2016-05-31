loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 83000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, TRADE/COST PRICE CAR MUST BE SOLD THIS WEEK, HPI CLEAR, TWO FORMER KEPEERS , MOT''D TILL JUNE 2018 , PRISTINE EXAMPLE THROUGH OUT, DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW!!! SERVICE HISTORY, 3 owners, Digital Radio (DAB), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Global Opening for All Windows, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Pure Grained Leather, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, 5 DAY DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE , FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED (*** WE ARE ALSO ASSIOCIATED WITH CARFINANCE247 ***) , NATIONWIDE DELIVERY CAN BE ARRANGED, TO VIEW MORE CAR'S UPTO 1000 NEW & USED VEHICLE'S CHECK OUR WEBSITE'S www.motorarena.co.uk AND www.motorarenahalifax.co.uk * CONNECTED WITH THE RAC - ''RAC DEALER '' - RAC WARRANTIES ( PLATINUM + GOLD) AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!!! - ASK DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION via mobile 07818147810 or email - sales@themotorarena.co.uk, *, , ***, * GREAT VALUE FOR, 15,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420261
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£15,990

The Motor Arena
Halifax, HX14JF, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

