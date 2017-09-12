loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Black, JUST ARRIVED INTO STOCK PLEASE CALL FOR FULL DETAILS, 1 owner, Last serviced on 12/09/2017 at 25,414 miles, Full dealership history, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, Digital Radio (DAB), Bluetooth Phone Connection, Drivers Electric Height Adjustment, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Push Button Start/Stop, 18in Five-Split Spoke Style 506 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Grained Leather, Alarm, Metallic Paint, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Start Assist, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm). 5 seats, 100 DEPOSIT SECURES THIS CAR - RAC APPROVED DEALER, 21,495

  • Ad ID
    421638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£21,495

Central Service Garage
Doncaster, DN49LX, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

