LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 Pure 3dr [Tech Pack] 2WD

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 Pure 3dr [Tech Pack] 2WD Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 65415 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
DAB Digital radio, Cruise control, Automatic headlamp activation, Voice control system, Front Parking Aid, Remote central locking, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, Rear parking aid, Push button starter, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, EPAS, Dynamic route guidance, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, USB connection, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Audio Connectivity System, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Rear spoiler, Power front/rear windows with global close, Heated windscreen washers, Heated windscreen, Heated rear windscreen, Brunel tailgate finish, Body coloured bumpers, Rear centre head restraint, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, Luggage cover, Luggage compartment lighting, Leather upholstery, Leather steering wheel, Leather gear knob, Isofix child seat preparation, Interior mood lighting, Illuminated glovebox, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Auxiliary heater, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 3 seat rear bench, Traction control, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Electronic parking brake, Drivers knee airbag, Driver and passenger airbags, ABS, Immobiliser, Alarm, Diesel particulate filter
Arnold Clark Ford (Kilmarnock)
KA13XF
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017