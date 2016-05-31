loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45821 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black

Black, 1 owner, InControl Touch Navigation, Intelligent Stop/Start System, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Heated Front Seats, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control w. Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Alloy Wheels - 18in Five Split-Spoke Style 506 w. Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Volumetric Alarm, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Perforated Grained Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Heated Front Windscreen, 8-Way Powered Adjustable Front Seats, InControl Touch Level 1 - Audio Sound System. 5 seats, AA & Trading Standards Approved | Every Car HPI Checked | 250+ Cars in Stock Ready to Drive Away, 27,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    406997
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45821 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£27,995

Essex Car Company
Rainham, RM139EB, Essex
United Kingdom

