LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 10107 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,With go-anywhere ability and on-road efficiency, the stylish Range Rover Evoque is an in-demand SUV.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417872
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10107 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
